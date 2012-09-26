Talisman to produce oil in Vietnam, PNG in next 2 yrs -exec

* Expects first oil from offshore Vietnamese fields in
mid-2013
* Stanley condensate at Papua New Guinea to start production
in 2014
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Talisman Energy Inc
will have new crude oil and condensate production coming online
in Vietnam and Papua New Guinea in the next two years to meet
growing demand in Asia, a company official said on Wednesday.
The Canadian company expects to start drilling at the Hai Su
Trang and Hai Su Den fields offshore Vietnam in the fourth
quarter with crude production to start in the middle of next
year, Paul Blakeley, an executive vice president at Talisman,
told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
The field's production will peak at about 15,000 barrels per
day (bpd) and its output will be tied to export facilities at
neighbouring Te Giac Trang field, said Blakeley, who oversees
Talisman's operations in the Asia Pacific.
Soco International PLC operates the 55,000 bpd Te
Giac Trang (TGT), or White Rhino, field in block 16-1, lying 100
km (62 miles) southeast of Vietnam's southern city of Vung Tau.
In Papua New Guinea, Talisman expects to start Stanley
condensate production in 2014, Blakeley said, with about 5,000
bpd produced in the first phase and gradually increased.
Talisman is also due at the end of this year to take over
the Kinabalu field in Malaysia from Royal Dutch Shell,
Blakeley said.
"It will bring immediate production next year" of 10,000
bpd, he said, adding that the field's output could double with
further development.