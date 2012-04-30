Pennsylvania drought subsides, natgas drilling resumes

NEW YORK, April 30 The temporary suspensions on
water withdrawal because of a drought in Pennsylvania that cut
into one natural gas driller's operations earlier this month
were lifted late last week.
Water is an integral part of the gas drilling process known
as hydraulic fracturing or "fracking."
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission lifted its ban on
water withdrawals on April 26 from basins where roughly a half
dozen natural gas production companies draw water to use to
drill for natural gas.
Talisman Energy had to suspend some drilling
mid-month after the commission put the ban in place.
On Monday, the company said water withdrawal was no longer
an issue.
"Our sites are no longer under passby flow conditions and
withdrawal is permissible as required," said Diane Gross, a
Talisman spokeswoman in Pittsburgh.
In fracking, water is mixed with chemicals and flushed down
and through a horizontal well at a high pressure to hold open
cracks created in rocks, allowing gas particles to rise to the
surface.
Pennsylvania has been a focal point for natural gas drilling
in the United States. The state sits atop the Marcellus Shale, a
large natural gas basin, and heavy production from that basin
has aided recently in pushing natural gas prices to 10-year
lows.