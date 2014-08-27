Repsol's talks to buy Canada's Talisman stall - sources

MADRID/NEW YORK Aug 27 Spanish energy company
Repsol SA's talks to buy Canadian producer Talisman
Energy Inc are in difficulty, three sources familiar
with the matter said, with Talisman's North Sea assets the
stumbling block.
A Madrid-based source with knowledge of Repsol's strategy
said talks to buy Talisman had stalled, while two further
sources familiar with the matter said Repsol was no longer
looking at a bid for the Canadian company in its entirety.
Calgary-based Talisman, Canada's fifth-largest independent
petroleum producer with a market capitalisation of nearly C$11
billion ($10.2 billion), said in July it had been approached by
Repsol with regards to various transactions.
Talisman's North Sea assets were putting off Repsol, one of
the sources said. These projects, in Britain and Norway, have
consistently missed production targets and weighed down its
stock. Most are held in a joint venture with China's Sinopec
, making it difficult to exit the region quickly.
A Repsol spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday. No one
from Talisman was immediately available to comment. Talisman
shares closed on Tuesday down 1.4 percent while Repsol's shares
were little changed in Wednesday trade.
Talisman operates in some of the world's most desirable
petroleum areas, including the Eagle Ford and Marcellus shales
in the United States and Western Canada's burgeoning Duvernay
and Montney shale regions.
The Canadian company, which also has oil production in
Colombia and southeast Asia, has long been considered a takeover
target as low natural gas prices and problems with the North Sea
operations lowered profits and its share price.
Repsol, meanwhile, is cash-rich since settling a two-year
dispute with Argentina earlier this year over the seizure of YPF
- its business in the Latin American country.
The Spanish company has been looking to boost exploration
and production to ensure future growth and fill a gap leftover
from the loss of YPF, focusing on assets that offer instant cash
flow and with a view to diversifying away from high-risk areas
like Libya and into developed countries.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez in Madrid and Mike Stone in New
York, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Crispian Balmer)