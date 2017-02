Oct 30 Talisman Energy Inc , the Canadian oil company that recently replaced its chief executive amid takeover speculations, reported a loss in the third quarter mainly due to $443 million in after-tax impairment charges.

Net loss was $731 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with net profit of $521 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Low natural gas prices in North America and lower production in the North Sea also hurt results, the company said.