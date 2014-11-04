UPDATE 2-Talisman Energy says asset sale plan on track

(New throughout, adds details, comment, updates share price;
U.S. dollars unless noted)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 4 Talisman Energy Inc
, the Canadian oil producer whose shares have fallen
more than half in the past year, said on Tuesday it expects to
meet its goal of selling $2 billion in assets by mid-2015
despite tumbling oil prices.
The company, which reported a bigger-than-expected
third-quarter profit on Tuesday, said buyers remained interested
even as oil prices drop to three-year lows.
Chief Executive Hal Kvisle said Talisman expects to make one
or two sale announcement by year end and the largest of those
potential deals, the sale of some of its fee-based pipeline and
processing assets in the Marcellus shale gas field in the U.S.
northeast, is not affected by low oil prices.
"It's more dependent on low interest rates than high
commodity prices," Kvisle said in an interview. "It's the low
interest-rate environment that makes it attractive."
Talisman, which is reorganizing operations and selling
assets to boost its share price, also trimmed its capital budget
for the year to about $3 billion from $3.2 billion.
Weak oil and gas prices have been weighing on the company,
dragging down cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to fund
new projects and drilling.
Talisman's cash flow fell 11.5 percent to $507 million, or
49 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, and the
company warned of lower cash flow in the fourth quarter as well.
Global crude prices have slipped by about 25 percent since
touching a high of $115 in June, hurt by excess supply,
including from North American shale fields, and weak demand from
China and Europe. Natural gas prices have also been depressed
due to a supply glut in North America.
The impact of weak prices and a 5 percent fall in Talisman's
third-quarter production was offset by a 49 percent fall in the
company's expenses and gains on commodity derivatives.
Talisman earned $425 million, or 38 cents per share, in the
quarter, compared with a loss of $54 million, or 8 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding the gain on commodity derivatives and other items,
profit was 5 cents per share, above analysts' average estimate
of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue and other income fell nearly 8.7 percent to
$1.14 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.4
billion.
Production averaged 353,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd), down from 371,000 boepd a year earlier.
Despite the bigger-than-expected profit, Talisman's shares
slid along with those of other Canadian oil producers on
Tuesday, dropping 12 percent to C$6.10, the lowest since 2002.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Manya Venkatesh in
Bangalore)