Talisman says splitting company would be challenging

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 6 Talisman Energy Inc
said on Wednesday that it has been pressured by
shareholders to split the company in two, but such a move would
be challenging because of constraints involving its credit
rating, obligations from a North Sea joint venture and other
considerations.
Hal Kvisle, the company's chief executive, said on a
conference call he sees the potential benefits of splitting
Talisman's business in Asia and the Americas, but the company
would continue the restructuring it began a year ago as it
continues to evaluate all its options.
"Splitting the company is only valid if the two companies
that arise from the split are strong and viable stand-alone
entities," Kvisle said. "A split, or a variation like a spin-out
of one part of our business, would be challenging to execute
today."