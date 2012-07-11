UPDATE 2-Talisman's North Sea oil platform Yme evacuated

* Yme platform under construction, not yet producing
* Evacuation will delay work a "few days"
WARSAW/OSLO, July 11 The Talisman-operated
North Sea oil platform Yme, which is currently under
construction, has been evacuated due to problems with its
substructure, the firm said on Wednesday.
The field, discovered in 1987 offshore Norway, is not
currently producing, and has reserves of 12 million cubic metres
of recoverable oil left.
"The reason why we chose to evacuate the installation was
that we failed to receive a piece of documentation regarding the
jack-up, and for security reasons we chose to evacuate," said
Talisman spokesman Andreas Middlethon.
"The substructure is critical for the security of the
installation, so we decided to be extra careful and evacuate. We
do not know the duration of this delay, but hope that SBM (the
platform's owner) will be able to furnish the required
documentation soon," Middlethon added.
Talisman has a 60 percent stake in the installation, while
Poland's second-largest refiner Lotos has 20 percent,
Norske ADEC holds 10 percent and Wintershall 10
percent.
Lotos shares fell 3.4, compared with a decline of the
large-cap WIG 20 index of 1.2 percent.