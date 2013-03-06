版本:
Talisman forecasts 25 pct lower capital spending in 2013

March 6 Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No. 6 independent oil producer, said it expects 2013 capital budget to be 25 percent lower that last year.

The company forecast a capital budget of $3 billion for this year, down from $4 billion last year.

