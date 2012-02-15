REFILE-UPDATE 3-Talisman loss narrows, cuts dry gas spending

* Sees 5-10 pct annual prod'n growth in medium term
* Cuts 2012 exploration and development spending to $4 bln
* Q4 loss/share $0.11 vs loss/share $0.34 year ago
* Cash flow rises 25 pct
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Jeffrey Jones
Feb 15 Talisman Energy Inc will
cut spending in its largest shale gas production zone to cope
with depressed natural gas prices, the chief executive of
Canada's sixth-largest independent oil explorer said on
Wednesday.
Talisman, which reported weaker than expected fourth-quarter
results, now expects to run just three rigs in the Marcellus
area of the northeastern United States in 2012, with gas prices
forecast to remain at levels below $4 per million British
thermal units for at least another year.
As recently as last month, the company had said it would run
between four and seven rigs on the Pennsylvania lands, down from
11 in 2011.
"As a result, total capital expenditure in the Marcellus
will reduce from the $1.2 billion we spent last year to around
$600 million this year, which includes significant
infrastructure buildout as we move east (in the region)," CEO
John Manzoni told analysts.
Production there should hover around 500 million cubic feet
a day, up from about 485 million at the end of last year, he
said.
The company is among several that have cut back on dry gas
activity, and shifted capital to areas offering more valuable
liquids-rich gas output, as North American markets remain
oversupplied, due partly to the shale gas production revolution.
It is increasing activity in such areas as the liquids-rich
Eagle Ford area of Texas, where it is a partner with Norway's
Statoil. There, it will run 14 rigs by the end of the
year, Manzoni said.
With the shift to such plays, overall output is expected to
increase by up to 5 percent in 2012, compared with a 9 percent
increase in 2011.
"I really see no value in chasing unprofitable growth while
gas prices remain so low," Manzoni said.
Company-wide exploration and production spending is budgeted
at $4 billion, down from $4.5 billion last year.
Talisman shares were up 54 Canadian cents, or 4 percent, at
C$13.06 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They had lost about a
quarter of their value in six months.
"From a strategic point, I think the shifting from natural
gas to oil and oil liquids is positive news, which I think would
be positive to their free cash flow and margins," said analyst
Imran Pervaiz of Accountability Research. "I don't think the
market has fully appreciated that."
Manzoni squelched any hope that the troublesome Yme project
in the Norwegian North Sea would start up this year, citing
continued delays by the platform contractor.
The company is in talks with the contractor, SBM Offshore
, with the aim of improving productivity to complete
the 40,000 bpd project, which is well behind schedule. Manzoni
said he can "see a path forward" with the development, however.
In the fourth quarter, the company lost a net $117 million,
or 11 cents a share, compared with a year-ago loss of $350
million, or 34 cents a share, with the loss owing to a host of
one-time items
Excluding unusual items, earnings were $114 million, or 11
cents a share. That lagged an average estimate of 19 cents a
share among analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
operations, rose 25 percent to $824 million, or 81 cents a
share.
Production rose 8 percent to 442 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day, but oil production from the North Sea fell
by 25 percent.