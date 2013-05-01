版本:
Talisman Energy posts loss as production falls

May 1 Canadian oil and gas company Talisman Energy Inc reported a first-quarter loss as production fell 19 percent.

The company, which is selling assets and refocusing operations to deal with low natural-gas prices, posted a net loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a profit of $291 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
