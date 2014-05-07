Canada's Talisman Energy posts profit on higher production

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
May 7 Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No.5 independent oil and gas producer, posted a first-quarter profit and said production rose 6 percent.
The company, which lists activist shareholder Carl Icahn as one of its largest investors, posted a net income of $491 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with a loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Production averaged 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.