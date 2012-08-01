Talisman Energy Q2 profit falls 72 pct

Aug 1 Talisman Energy Inc, the fifth
largest Canadian independent oil producer, posted a 72 percent
fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by factors including weaker
commodity prices as well as higher operating expenses.
Talisman, which last week sold a 49 percent interest in its
North Sea assets to Sinopec Corp for $1.5 billion,
earned $196 million, or 19 cents a share, down from year-earlier
$698 million, or 68 cents a share.
Cash flow, an indicator of a company's ability to fund
development, fell 10 percent to $803 million, or 78 cents a
share, from $897 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago.
Talisman has been mentioned as a possible next target in the
aftermath of CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion friendly bid
for Nexen Inc, which like Talisman has a large Canadian
asset base but even more extensive international holdings. Its
share price has also been under pressure.
The company has said it is not operating under the
assumption that it will be taken over, and is seeking to boost
value for shareholders by increasing returns from its own
assets.
In the second quarter, production averaged 435,000 barrels
of oil equivalent a day (boe/d), up 4 percent due to increased
oil and gas volumes in Southeast Asia and from North American
shale.