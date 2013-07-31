版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 31日 星期三 17:26 BJT

Talisman Energy second-quarter profit falls 51 pct

July 31 Talisman Energy Inc, the Canadian oil and gas company that is selling assets and refocusing its operations to deal with low natural gas prices, said its second-quarter profit fell 51 percent.

The company's net income was $97 million, or 9 cents per share, down from $196 million, or 19 cents, in the second quarter of 2012.

Excluding unusual items, the company said it posted a loss of $27 million, or 3 cents a share, down from $71 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago. The result lagged the average analyst forecast for the measure of break-even a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐