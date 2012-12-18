CORRECTED-Talison Lithium backs sweetened bid from Chinese firm

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
(In Dec. 6 story, corrects name of company to "Rockwood" instead of "Rockwell" in paras 3 and 4)
Dec 6 Talison Lithium Ltd said on Thursday it is now backing a sweetened takeover bid from China's Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co, which values the lithium producer at C$847 million ($853.01 million).
Shares of the Perth-based, Toronto-listed miner rose more than 6 percent Thursday morning but were still below the revised Tianqi offer of C$7.50 per share.
The revised bid is higher than Tianqi's earlier offer of C$7.15 per share and 15 percent higher than a competing C$6.50 per share bid from chemical producer Rockwood Holdings Inc , which valued Talison at C$724 million.
The Talison board said it now recommends that shareholders accept the Tianqi offer, in the absence of a new bid from Rockwood.
Talison recently completed an expansion at its flagship project in Australia and now has the capacity to produce nearly two-thirds of current global demand for lithium carbonate, which is used in batteries for technology items like smartphones and hybrid cars.
Shares of Talison were up 6.84 percent at C$7.34 Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9930 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by John Wallace)
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.