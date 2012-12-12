Talison Lithium calls off agreement with Rockwood

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
Dec 12 Talison Lithium Ltd said it will terminate buyout talks with U.S.-based chemical producer Rockwood Holdings Inc, a week after the lithium producer backed a sweetened takeover bid from China's Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co.
Rockwood had offered to buy Talison for C$6.50 per share, below Tianqi's revised offer of C$7.50 each. The Rockwood offer valued Talison at C$724 million, while Tianqi's offer values the miner at C$847 million.
Talison's board last week recommended that shareholders accept the Tianqi offer in the absence of a new bid from Rockwood.
Rockwood said in November that it was not interested in a bidding war.
Talison said on Wednesday it will pay Rockwood a C$7 million break fee.
Shares of Perth-based Talison, which is valued by the market at C$812 million, closed at C$7.33 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer