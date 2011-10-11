UPDATE 1-Talison Lithium Q1 sales volume rises

(Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Talison Lithium sold 53 percent more lithium concentrate in the first-quarter, helped by strong demand for the product from electric vehicle battery makers.

The Perth-based company, however, expects sales volume to remain constrained till its production capacity is expanded in the fourth quarter.

Quarterly production rose 12 percent to 90,708 tonnes of lithium concentrate. Sales volume rose 53 percent to 80,315 tonnes of lithium concentrate, the company said in a statement.

Talison Lithium has been producing lithium concentrate from Greenbushes, located in southwest Australia, for over 25 years, and explores for lithium in Salares, in Chile's Atacama desert.

The company's shares, which are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed at C$2.98 on Friday.