UPDATE 1-Talison sees delays in December lithium shipment

Dec 22 Talison Lithium expects
congestion at the Port of Bunbury in western Australia to delay
lithium concentrate shipment and reduce sales in the December
quarter.
The Perth, Australia-based company said about 38,000 tonnes
of its lithium concentrate sales that were ready for shipment
earlier this month will be delayed into early January.
Toronto-listed Talison, one of the world's top producers of
lithium, said the delay wouldn't affect 2012 sales.
The company, which inked a 15 percent price hike with
customers for all its products for the first half of next year,
said it has concluded those negotiations.
Lithium-ion batteries, used in electric cars and personal
electronics, are driving demand growth for lithium, a volatile
metal mined primarily in Chile, Argentina and Australia.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.27 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.