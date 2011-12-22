版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 22日 星期四 22:04 BJT

UPDATE 1-Talison sees delays in December lithium shipment

Dec 22 Talison Lithium expects congestion at the Port of Bunbury in western Australia to delay lithium concentrate shipment and reduce sales in the December quarter.

The Perth, Australia-based company said about 38,000 tonnes of its lithium concentrate sales that were ready for shipment earlier this month will be delayed into early January.

Toronto-listed Talison, one of the world's top producers of lithium, said the delay wouldn't affect 2012 sales.

The company, which inked a 15 percent price hike with customers for all its products for the first half of next year, said it has concluded those negotiations.

Lithium-ion batteries, used in electric cars and personal electronics, are driving demand growth for lithium, a volatile metal mined primarily in Chile, Argentina and Australia.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.27 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐