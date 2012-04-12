UPDATE 1-Talison Lithium sales rise on higher output

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy posts Q4 revenue $160.7 mln vs $150.4 mln
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
April 12 Lithium producer Talison Lithium's third-quarter sales rose 15 percent, helped by higher output.
The Perth, Australia-based company reported quarterly sales of 111,896 tonnes of lithium concentrate, up from 97,001 tonnes of lithium concentrate in the year-ago period.
Talison sold lithium for an average price of $340 per tonne, 12 percent above last year.
Production rose 6 percent to 93,563 tonnes of lithium concentrate.
Talison said production at its flagship Greenbushes in Western Australia will be shut down for about two weeks during May for expansion work.
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.
* James River Group Holdings announces fourth quarter and year end results