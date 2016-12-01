Talktalk becomes latest victim of malicious software attack

Dec 1 A cyber attack on Talktalk Telecom Group
broadband affected "a small number of customer routers"
on Thursday, the company said in a statement.
"Along with other Internet Service Providers in the UK and
abroad, we are taking steps to review the potential impacts of
the Mirai worm", Talktalk said, adding it has put additional
controls in place.
Mirai is a malicious software which in October cut off
access to some of the world's best known websites, including
Twitter and Spotify.
A cyber attack hit Britian's Post Office broadband customers
on Sunday, affecting some types of routers, Post Office said.
The company added, "although this did result in service
problems... no personal data or devices have been compromised.
We have identified the source of the problem and implemented a
resolution."
Britain's Telegraph newspaper said 100,000 Post Office
customers were affected. bit.ly/2fQdKJM.
On Tuesday the German government and commercial security
experts said hundreds of thousands of Deutsche Telekom
customers suffered internet outages as a result of a
worldwide attempt to hijack routing devices.
