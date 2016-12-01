UPDATE 1-Britain's Talktalk becomes latest victim of software attack

(Adds Post Office on number of customers affected, paragraph 4)
Dec 1 A cyber attack on Britain's Talktalk
Telecom Group PLC broadband affected "a small number of
customer routers" on Thursday, the company said in a statement.
"Along with other Internet Service Providers in the UK and
abroad, we are taking steps to review the potential impacts of
the Mirai worm", Talktalk said, adding it has put additional
controls in place.
Mirai is a malicious software which in October cut off
access to some of the world's best known websites, including
Twitter and Spotify.
A cyber attack affecting some types of routers hit around
100,000 of Britain's Post Office broadband customers on Sunday,
Post Office said in a statement on Thursday.
The company added, "although this did result in service
problems... no personal data or devices have been compromised.
We have identified the source of the problem and implemented a
resolution."
On Tuesday the German government and commercial security
experts said hundreds of thousands of Deutsche Telekom AG
customers suffered internet outages as a result of a
worldwide attempt to hijack routing devices.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rama Venkat Raman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Grant McCool)