REFILE-TalkTalk says receives a ransom demand over cyber attack

LONDON Oct 23 TalkTalk said it had
received a ransom demand from somebody claiming to be behind the
cyber attack on the British broadband company on Wednesday,
which involved the possible theft of the details of 4 million
customers.
"It is hard for me to give you very much detail, but yes, we
have been contacted by, I don't know whether it is an individual
or a group, purporting to be the hacker," Chief Executive Dido
Harding told the BBC on Friday.
Noting it was a live criminal investigation, she added: "All
I can say is that I had personally received a contact from
someone purporting - as I say I don't know whether they are or
are not - to be the hacker looking for money."
Asked if the company would pay a ransom, a TalkTalk
spokeswoman said the matter was in the hands of police.
