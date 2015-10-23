Some TalkTalk customer data on sale on dark web -security expert

FRANKFURT Oct 23 Samples of financial data
which appears to come from customers of Britain's TalkTalk
has been spotted for sale in cybercriminal forums on
the dark web, a security researcher for U.S. cyber defence firm
FireEye said on Friday.
"Our field intelligence operation has found what appears to
be a direct dump of various database information from TalkTalk,"
Jens Monrad, a Copenhagen-based security researcher with FireEye
, told Reuters in an interview.
TalkTalk, a broadband supplier of phone and television
services, said it was hit by a "significant and sustained" cyber
attack on its website which could involve the theft of private
data from all of its more than 4 million customers.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely)