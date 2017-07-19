FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TalkTalk adds 20,000 broadband customers in first quarter
2017年7月19日 / 早上6点17分 / 1 天前

TalkTalk adds 20,000 broadband customers in first quarter

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British broadband operator TalkTalk said on Wednesday it added 20,000 broadband customers on its network in its first quarter while churn fell to 1.2 percent, helped by take-up of its fixed low price plans.

The company, under the new leadership team of executive chairman Charles Dunstone and chief executive Tristia Harrison, is returning to its roots as a low-cost challenger to BT, Sky and Virgin Media.

It said it was sticking to its outlook for full-year earnings of 270 million - 300 million pounds ($352-391 million, a range it cut in May. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

