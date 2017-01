Jan 4 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP said it would buy an additional 31.3 percent stake in Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline LLC for about $743.6 million from Tallgrass Development LP.

Tallgrass Energy Partners will pay $475 million in cash and 6.52 million in common units to Tallgrass Development.

With this deal Tallgrass Energy Partners' stake in the 760-mile long crude pipeline rises to 98 percent from 66.7 percent. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)