Tallgrass Energy Partners files for $315 mln IPO

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $315.2 million through an initial public offering of its common units.
The limited partnership, formed by Tallgrass Development to own, operate, buy and develop midstream energy assets, did not reveal how many units it would sell or their expected price.
Barclays and Citigroup are the lead underwriters of the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
Tallgrass Energy Partners currently provides natural gas transportation and storage services in the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions of the United States and processing services in Wyoming.
Tallgrass Development, a provider of midstream energy services, bought a portfolio of midstream energy assets from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners for about $1.8 billion in November.
Tallgrass Energy Partners plans to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TEP."
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $42 million on revenue of $255.6 million in 2012.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)