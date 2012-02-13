UPDATE 3-TAM shares up on better pricing, fleet discipline

* TAM reverts third-quarter loss on better pricing
* More modest fleet plan points to focus on profitability
* Shares rise 1.3 pct on Sao Paulo stock exchange
* Net income falls to 95.5 mln reais in Q4, misses estimates
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 TAM, Brazil's
largest airline, reported a fourth-quarter profit on rising
ticket prices, fanning expectations of more profitable
operations in the year ahead despite recent cost pressures.
TAM posted net income of 95.5 million reais ($56 million) in
a securities filing, down 36 percent from a year earlier as
higher fuel prices and a weaker currency pressured costs. The
results fell short of the average forecast of 203 million reais
from six analysts in a Reuters survey.
The airline rebounded from a 620 million reais loss in the
third quarter, in part because of improved pricing. TAM boosted
the spread of revenue over costs for each kilometer that its
passengers traveled by 32 percent from the third quarter, even
as unit fuel costs jumped 27 percent.
The improved profitability indicators and a more modest
fleet plan suggest TAM has learned from a bruising fare battle
with rival Gol Linhas Aereas. TAM said last month
that it was cutting back its fleet and focusing on the
profitability of existing routes as it sees 2012 air traffic
growth slowing to half of last year's pace.
"Our main objective is to maintain a balance between market
share and profitability," Chief Executive Officer Marco Antonio
Bologna said in the earnings statement.
Shares of TAM rose 1.3 percent to 38.75 reais in Sao Paulo.
SECTOR SLOWDOWN
Though slowing, growth in Brazil is still on pace to beat
the expansion of civil aviation globally. But the sharp slowdown
reflects a harsh new reality of congested airports, high fuel
prices and a glut of new capacity in a Brazilian industry that
was booming for years.
TAM booked a 335 million reais loss for 2011. Fuel and labor
costs eroded profitability, while the airline fought to hold on
to market share as competitors ramped up flights.
The quarterly results may be the last TAM files, analysts
say, before the airline delists its shares as part of a takeover
by Chile's LAN Airlines to create one of the
world's largest carriers.
The deal has received conditional regulatory approval and is
expected to pass a vote by TAM shareholders next month.
The new LATAM Airlines Group will fly passenger and cargo
flights to 115 destinations stretching from Frankfurt to Sydney.
LAN's and TAM's revenue exceeded $10 billion in 2010, and their
combined market value is second only to Air China
among the world's airlines.
Within four years of the takeover, the airlines expect their
combined operations to yield annual cost savings between $600
million and $700 million.