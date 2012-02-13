UPDATE 3-TAM shares up on better pricing, fleet discipline

* TAM reverts third-quarter loss on better pricing * More modest fleet plan points to focus on profitability * Shares rise 1.3 pct on Sao Paulo stock exchange * Net income falls to 95.5 mln reais in Q4, misses estimates By Brad Haynes SAO PAULO, Feb 13 TAM, Brazil's largest airline, reported a fourth-quarter profit on rising ticket prices, fanning expectations of more profitable operations in the year ahead despite recent cost pressures. TAM posted net income of 95.5 million reais ($56 million) in a securities filing, down 36 percent from a year earlier as higher fuel prices and a weaker currency pressured costs. The results fell short of the average forecast of 203 million reais from six analysts in a Reuters survey. The airline rebounded from a 620 million reais loss in the third quarter, in part because of improved pricing. TAM boosted the spread of revenue over costs for each kilometer that its passengers traveled by 32 percent from the third quarter, even as unit fuel costs jumped 27 percent. The improved profitability indicators and a more modest fleet plan suggest TAM has learned from a bruising fare battle with rival Gol Linhas Aereas. TAM said last month that it was cutting back its fleet and focusing on the profitability of existing routes as it sees 2012 air traffic growth slowing to half of last year's pace. "Our main objective is to maintain a balance between market share and profitability," Chief Executive Officer Marco Antonio Bologna said in the earnings statement. Shares of TAM rose 1.3 percent to 38.75 reais in Sao Paulo. SECTOR SLOWDOWN Though slowing, growth in Brazil is still on pace to beat the expansion of civil aviation globally. But the sharp slowdown reflects a harsh new reality of congested airports, high fuel prices and a glut of new capacity in a Brazilian industry that was booming for years. TAM booked a 335 million reais loss for 2011. Fuel and labor costs eroded profitability, while the airline fought to hold on to market share as competitors ramped up flights. The quarterly results may be the last TAM files, analysts say, before the airline delists its shares as part of a takeover by Chile's LAN Airlines to create one of the world's largest carriers. The deal has received conditional regulatory approval and is expected to pass a vote by TAM shareholders next month. The new LATAM Airlines Group will fly passenger and cargo flights to 115 destinations stretching from Frankfurt to Sydney. LAN's and TAM's revenue exceeded $10 billion in 2010, and their combined market value is second only to Air China among the world's airlines. Within four years of the takeover, the airlines expect their combined operations to yield annual cost savings between $600 million and $700 million.