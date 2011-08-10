Brazil's TAM books Q2 profit vs. year-earlier loss

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N posted a net profit of 60.3 million reais ($38 million) in the second quarter, reversing a 174.8 million reais net loss a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and lease rentals, a gauge of operational profit in the industry known as EBITDAR, edged up to 312.8 million reais from 289.2 million reais a year earlier. ($1 = 1.60 reais) (Reporting by Vivian Pereira, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)