UPDATE 1-Brazil's TAM returns to Q2 profit on FX strength

* Airline reverts year-ago loss on 15 pct currency gain

* Exchange rate eases dollar-denominated debt burden

* International travel helps offset spike in fuel costs (Adds detailed results, currency, share performance)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N, Brazil's largest airline, posted a profit in the second-quarter, reversing a net loss a year earlier as a stronger currency helped cut debt-servicing costs, offsetting rising fuel prices.

The Sao Paulo-based company controlled by the Amaro family reported net income of 60 million reais ($38 million) in the quarter, reversing a 175 million reais net loss in the second quarter of 2010, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.

Revenue rose 17 percent to 3.05 billion reais on a year-on-year basis, driven by an 18 percent increase in international travel, as Brazilians took advantage of a currency at its strongest in nearly 12 years.

Brazil's reais BRBY BRL= gained 15 percent in the 12 months ending in June.

The strong real also helped TAM with the cost of its dollar-denominated leasing debt, resulting in a net financial income of 173 million reais in the quarter, compared with a 154 million reais loss a year before.

Operational expenses were up 16 percent at 3.04 billion reais, led by a 28 percent surge in the cost of fuel.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and lease rentals, a gauge of operational profit in the industry known as EBITDAR, edged up to 312.8 million reais from 289.2 million reais a year earlier.

TAM Chief Executive Marco Antonio Bologna said on a conference call Wednesday that he expects final approval for a merger with Chile's LAN LAN.SN by the first quarter of 2012.

The deal, announced in August 2010, would create Latin America's largest airline, if approved by Chile's antitrust tribunal. [ID:nN1E76704G]

TAM's shares rose 0.4 percent in Sao Paulo to 24.80 reais on Wednesday morning, extending a rebound after a steep global equities sell-off, as the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP slipped 1.6 percent.

TAM stock has lost over 22 percent since July 28, when rival airline Gol cut its 2011 operational margin outlook on mounting fuel costs, leading to a 32 percent loss in that company's shares to date. [ID:nN1E76S100] ($1 = 1.60 reais) (With reporting by Vivian Pereira; editing by Gunna Dickson)