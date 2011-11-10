UPDATE 2-Brazil's TAM sees rebound from Q3 currency loss

* TAM posted 620 mln real net loss vs profit last year
* Yield to grow 3 pct to 5 pct this quarter, CEO says
* Yield recovered more than expected in third quarter
* LAN merger to contribute cost savings next year
By Carolina Marcondes and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Brazilian airline TAM TAM.N
posted a steep third-quarter net loss on Thursday but should
return to profit quickly, as indicators suggest prices will
continue to improve, Chief Executive Libano Barroso told
Reuters.
Average ticket prices per kilometer -- an industry gauge
known as passenger yield -- rose 6.6 percent in the third
quarter from the prior period, above management's forecast of a
5 percent increase. Barroso told Reuters in a phone interview
he expects the fourth quarter to show another 3 percent to 5
percent improvement.
TAM shares TAMM4.SA edged down 0.1 percent in Sao Paulo
after the company booked a third-quarter net loss of 620
million reais ($348 million) caused principally by a currency
plunge driving up foreign debt-servicing costs. The benchmark
Bovespa stock index was off 0.3 percent in late trading.
Several of Brazil's biggest companies, from Latin America's
biggest wood pulp and petrochemical exporters to giant miner
Vale (VALE5.SA), have posted steep net losses in the third
quarter due to a 17 percent currency drop in the period.
"The operational result was ideal," Chief Executive Libano
Barroso said in a telephone interview with Reuters. "The
financial hit was just a matter of exchange rate variation."
Airlines typically suffer during times of strong swings in
the currency or fuel prices and often have to resort to ticket
discounts to lure new customers. Prices often turn more
favorable during the year-end holiday season.
Rising labor costs also weighed on TAM's performance last
quarter, offsetting rising revenue from a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and lease
rentals, a gauge of operational profit in the industry known as
EBITDAR, fell 13 percent from a year before to 852 million
reais.
Last month TAM and Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN defined the
structure of a merger to form one of the world's biggest
airlines, which they expect to complete by March.
Executives say antimonopoly measures imposed by Chile's
antitrust authorities could shave $10 million off the $400
million in annual cost savings that the companies forecast
within three years.
($1 = 1.78 reais)
