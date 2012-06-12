Brazil's TAM discloses local share swap results

SAO PAULO, June 12 TAM Linhas Aereas, Brazil's largest airline, unveiled the results of a share swap, key to its takeover by Chile's LAN Airlines, on Tuesday.

The Sao Paulo-based carrier said investors globally tendered 7.77 million common shares and 67.24 million preferred shares, according to a securities filing with the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.

The filing did not say whether the transaction was successfully concluded.