Brazil's TAM, LAN set price for share swap auction

SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian airline TAM , which on Friday will offer minority shareholders the option to swap preferred shares of the company for those of Chilean airline LAN Airlines, set the price for the transaction at 52.50 reais ($25.48) each.

The decision was unveiled in a Thursday note published by the São Paulo Stock Exchange. LAN is carrying out the share swap as part of efforts to take over TAM, and cerate the world's second largest airline by market value.