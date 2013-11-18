RESEARCH ALERT-Tamarack Valley Energy: Canaccord Genuity raises to buy

Nov 17 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : * Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from speculative buy; target to C$4.25 from

