BRIEF-Tamedia acquires majority stake in Trendsales

Aug 11 Tamedia AG : * Acquires majority stake in Trendsales * Says parties have not disclosed the purchase price due to confidentiality

reasons * Source text - bit.ly/1uFLtYf * Further company coverage
