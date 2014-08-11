BRIEF-Tamedia acquires majority stake in Trendsales

UPDATE 2-New GlaxoSmithKline CEO wants fewer, bigger new drug launches
* Q1 adjusted EPS 25.0 pence vs consensus 24.5p (Adds analyst comment, latest shares)
Aug 11 Tamedia AG : * Acquires majority stake in Trendsales * Says parties have not disclosed the purchase price due to confidentiality
reasons * Source text - bit.ly/1uFLtYf * Further company coverage
* Q1 adjusted EPS 25.0 pence vs consensus 24.5p (Adds analyst comment, latest shares)
NEW YORK, April 26 A U.S. judge has ordered UBS Group AG to face a lawsuit by a former bond strategist who said he was fired in retaliation for refusing to publish misleading research reports and complaining about being pressured to do so.
BRUSSELS, April 26 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: