BRIEF-Tamedia says H1 revenues of CHF 551.4 mln

Aug 22 Tamedia AG :
* Says achieved revenues of CHF 551.4 million for the first
half of 2014
(previous year: CHF 536.8 million)
* Says H1 operating income (EBIT) rose by 14.8 per cent to CHF
73.2 million
(previous year: CHF 63.8 million)
* Says H1 earnings reached CHF 59.2 million (previous year:
54.7 million).
* Says H1 EBITDA rose by 11.8 per cent to reach CHF 108.1
million (previous
year: CHF 96.7 million)
* Says H1 net income from continuing operations rose by 8.4 per
cent to CHF
59.4 million (previous year: CHF 54.8 million)
* Source text-bit.ly/YGPcdL
