New Issue - Tampa Electric sells $250 mln in notes

Sept 19 Tampa Electric Co on
Wednesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TAMPA ELECTRIC

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2.6 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.878   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.614 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/28/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 83 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

