BRIEF-Teekay Tankers offers to acquire shares in Tanker Investments Ltd.

Sept 30 Tanker Investments Ltd. :

* Says Teekay Tankers Ltd offers to acquire common shares of Tanker Investments Ltd. for up to $10 million

* Says Teekay Tankers is to acquire up to about 1 million shares or 2.6 percent of share capital in Tanker Investments at price per share of 64 - 69 Norwegian crowns

* Says Teekay Tankers currently holds 2,500,000 shares in Tanker Investments, representing 6.5 percent of the share capital and the votes in Tanker Investments

* DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, has been appointed bookrunner

* Teekay Tankers may at its sole discretion acquire a lower number of shares, terminate the offer, or make any amendments to the terms of the offer