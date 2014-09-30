BRIEF-Teekay Tankers offers to acquire shares in Tanker Investments Ltd.

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Tanker Investments Ltd. :
* Says Teekay Tankers Ltd offers to acquire common shares of Tanker Investments Ltd. for up to $10 million
* Says Teekay Tankers is to acquire up to about 1 million shares or 2.6 percent of share capital in Tanker Investments at price per share of 64 - 69 Norwegian crowns
* Says Teekay Tankers currently holds 2,500,000 shares in Tanker Investments, representing 6.5 percent of the share capital and the votes in Tanker Investments
* DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, has been appointed bookrunner
* Teekay Tankers may at its sole discretion acquire a lower number of shares, terminate the offer, or make any amendments to the terms of the offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.