Oil tanker hits rig in Texas channel

HOUSTON May 2 An oil products tanker collided
with a floating offshore drilling rig on Wednesday as it headed
inbound in the Aransas Pass Channel near Corpus Christi on the
Texas Gulf Coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
There were no reports of significant pollution or injuries
from the collision, though the rig had a minor leak of hydraulic
oil from a damaged crane, the Coast Guard said.
The 750-foot tanker, the F8 Pride flagged in the Marshall
Islands, hit the jackup rig owned by Rowan Companies Inc
in the channel Wednesday morning. Nearby tug boats helped the
tanker extricate itself from the rig, which sustained
"significant damage," the Coast Guard said.
The Aransas Pass Channel was open to traffic, the Coast
Guard said. The collision is under investigation.