Investor groups ready bids for German motorway station group - sources

| FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 27
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 27 Several investor
groups are readying bids for German motorway service station
group Tank & Rast, in a deal worth up to 3.5 billion euros ($3.8
billion), sources familiar with the transaction said.
Tank & Rast is seen as carrying more risk than assets like
gas grids or telecoms towers but offering a higher return,
making it potentially appealing to pension funds and insurers
who are focusing on infrastructure investments to pocket higher,
but stable, returns than from government bonds, the sources
said.
A consortium of Allianz, Munich Re
(MEAG), sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA) and Borealis, part of pension fund OMERS, aims to hand in
an offer by a mid- to end-April deadline, the people said.
Canadian pension funds PSP and Ontario Teachers (OTPP) as
well as Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are working on a
joint offer, they added. The infrastructure arm of Australia's
bank Macquarie is also expected to express interest.
Terra Firma, run by financier Guy Hands, has
tasked Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to explore
options for the business, also including a stock market
flotation, although this path is not being actively looked into,
the sources said.
The seller is hoping to fetch a valuation of up to 15 times
core earnings (EBITDA) of around 235 million euros, roughly the
multiple that a co-investor paid for its stake, in a deal
potentially worth between 3.2 and 3.5 billion euros.
While the equity part of the investment may be more than 1.2
billion euros, bankers are working on debt packages of 2.1
billion euros, including 200 million in undrawn debt.
The leverage of around 8 times debt to EBITDA would be the
highest ratio for any European buyout since the financial
crisis.
"Tank & Rast benefits from long leases and reliable
cashflows and is perceived by many lenders as a very stable
credit to invest in," a banker said.
Terra Firma bought the group, which operates 350 gas
stations and 390 service stations, for 1.1 billion euros in
2004. Last year T&R completed a refinancing to leave it with
debt at around 9 times EBITDA, or 6 times if only senior debt is
counted.
In 2007, it sold 50 percent to Deutsche Asset & Wealth
Management, which together with dividend payouts
already means Terra Firma has made money on its investment.
Deutsche is also offering to sell its holding and will not
bid for the remaining stake, sources said.
Listed peers like Italian Autogrill, Sodexo
, Elior and Compass Group trade at
an average of 9 times expected earnings.
ADIA, PSP, OTPP and GIC were not immediately available.
Others named declined comment.
($1 = 0.9236 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)