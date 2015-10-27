Tanzania presidency hopeful to fix LNG land issues in weeks, if win confirmed

* Pre-election polls, ruling party see Magufuli victory
* Land issue delays seen holding back LNG plant
* Construction of LNG plant would spur Tanzania's growth
By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, Oct 27 A government led by Tanzania's
John Magufuli, if his election victory is confirmed, would
within "a few weeks" remove impediments related to the site of a
planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and other issues, a
close aide said on Tuesday.
Pre-election polls forecast a win by Magufuli, whose CCM
party has been in power for half a century. CCM campaign
director January Makamba said the party's count from its
representatives at polling stations suggested Magufuli would win
about 60 percent of the presidential vote.
The opposition has disputed the ruling party's claims. Final
results from Sunday's vote are not expected until Thursday.
Magufuli has promised more urgency in decision-making,
responding to a frequent complaint from businesses. One example
has been delays in finalising a site for the multi-billion
dollar LNG plant that will exploit huge offshore gas finds.
"We know that it is a competition. If the neighbouring
country Mozambique gets its own (plant) running, ours will not
be viable," Makamba told Reuters, adding that any official
impediments would be resolved "after a few weeks" in office.
"It will change the landscape of Tanzania's economy," said
Makamba, noting there had been issues related to ownership and
transfer of land for the plant expected to be sited around
Lindi, south of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
Tanzania has allocated funds for the land purchase.
"There are some things that can be sorted out by government
immediately," Makamba said by telephone.
BG Group, being acquired by Royal Dutch Shell
, with Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir
Energy plan to build the LNG export terminal, with the
aim of starting up in the early 2020s.
But their final investment decision has in part been held up
by delays in finalising issues related to the site.
Mozambique's plans to build an LNG plant have moved more
swiftly. With other LNG projects moving ahead around the world,
the best deals for long term gas sales contracts will likely be
secured by those who come on stream first, analysts say.
Tanzania could add 2 percentage points to existing annual
growth of 7 percent simply by starting work on the huge plant
that would draw in billions of dollars of investment, a senior
Tanzanian central bank official told Reuters last month.
Makamba said Magufuli would also press on with other major
projects, such as improving rail links with central African
neighbours and expanding light manufacturing in Tanzania.
(Editing by Alison Williams)