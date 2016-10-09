版本:
Tanzania secures $259 mln funding for power grid link with Kenya

DAR ES SALAAM Oct 9 Tanzania has secured $258.82 million from the African Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency for a high voltage electricity line to connect its national power grid to Kenya's, its power utility said on Sunday.

The 400 kilovolt (kV) line will be completed within two years and is part of efforts to deepen integration between the two countries' economies, Tanzania's TANESCO said in a statement on its website.

Kenya has already agreed to pay $50.45 million for work on the link on its side of the border.

Bouygues Energies & Services, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and Energoinvest have been awarded contracts to build the line, TANESCO's statement said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Ireland)

