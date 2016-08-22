Tanzania's President Magufuli orders officials to speed up LNG project

| DAR ES SALAAM
DAR ES SALAAM Aug 22 Tanzanian president John
Magufuli ordered officials on Monday to speed up long-delayed
work on a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, saying
implementation of the project had taken too long.
BG Group, recently acquired by Royal Dutch Shell, alongside
Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir Energy, plan to build a $30
billion-onshore LNG export terminal in partnership with the
state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) by
the early 2020s.
But a final investment decision has been held up by
government delays in finalising issues relating to acquisition
of land at the site and establishing a legal framework for the
nascent hydrocarbon industry.
"I want to see this plant being built, we are taking too
long. Sort out all the remaining issues so investors can start
construction work immediately," the presidency quoted Magufuli
as saying in a statement.
Magufuli, a reformist who took office in November, has
sacked several senior officials for graft and cut spending he
deemed wasteful, such as curbing foreign travel by public
officials.
The president's office said Magufuli issued the instructions
for the LNG project to be fast-tracked during talks with Oystein
Michelsen, Statoil's Tanzania country manager, and senior
Tanzanian government energy officials.
The Tanzanian presidency did not give the construction
schedule for the project, but said once completed the LNG plant
would have an expected economic lifespan of more than 40 years.
The government said it has acquired over 2,000 hectares of
land for the construction of the planned two-train LNG terminal
at Likong'o village in the southern Tanzanian town of Lindi.
Tanzania discovered an additional 2.17 trillion cubic feet
of possible natural gas deposits in February, raising the east
African nation's total estimated recoverable natural gas
reserves to more than 57 trillion cubic feet.
East Africa is a new hotspot in hydrocarbon exploration
after substantial deposits of crude oil were found in Uganda and
major gas reserves discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.
(Editing by Aaron Maasho and Richard Balmforth)