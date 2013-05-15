Tanzania says to hold exploration licensing round in Oct

NAIROBI May 15 Tanzania plans to hold an oil and gas exploration licensing round in October at which it will offer seven deep offshore blocks and one onshore block to explorers, state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation said.

TPDC said in an undated notice on its website that the round was a revival of an auction slated for September 2012 that was postponed as Tanzania formulated a new oil and gas policy. The round will be launched on Oct. 25 and will run until May 15, 2014.