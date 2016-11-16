Final investment decision on Tanzania LNG plant still 5 yrs away -Statoil

| DAR ES SALAAM
DAR ES SALAAM Nov 16 The final investment
decision on a Tanzania's $30 billion onshore liquefied natural
gas (LNG) export terminal will not be made for at least five
years and possibly much longer, said Oystein Michelsen,
Statoil's Tanzania country manager.
"We are prepared for the project to take a long time, but we
could bring it forward if the government is ready," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in
Tanzania.
"We are not schedule-bound ... if the government delivers we
would need five years until an FID," he said, referring to a
final investment decision.
It would take another five years after the decision to build
the plant, he said.
Tanzania's natural gas reserves are estimated at more than
55 trillion cubic feet (tcf) and the central bank believes
starting work on the plant would add another 2 percentage points
to annual economic growth of 7 percent.
The government is keen to promote the project but there has
been little public discussion of the timeline.
Outstanding issues included a stable framework with the host
government, and clarity over local ownership requirements in
some contracts, Oystein said.
In August, Tanzanian president John Magufuli ordered
officials to speed up long-delayed work on the plant, a project
involving BG Group -- recently acquired by Royal Dutch Shell
-- and Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir Energy
, in partnership with the state-run Tanzania Petroleum
Development Corporation (TPDC).
A statement from Magufuli's office said he wanted the
remaining issues sorted out so construction could begin
immediately.
Magufuli, a reformist who took office in November, has
sacked several senior officials for graft or inefficiency.
(Editing by David Evans)