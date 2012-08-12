Zanzibar confirms it re-flagged 36 Iran ships, to deregister them

DAR ES SALAAM Aug 12 Tanzania said a shipping
agent based in Dubai had reflagged 36 Iranian oil tankers with
the Tanzanian flag without the country's knowledge and approval.
Tanzania said it was now in the process of de-registering
the vessels after an investigation into the origin of the ships
concluded they were originally from Iran.
A report with the investigation's findings was discussed in
the House of Representatives of Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous part
of Tanzania late on Friday, and the minutes of that debate were
seen by Reuters late on Saturday.
Tanzania launched an investigation last month over
accusations that it had reflagged oil tankers from Iran and
asked the United States and the European Union to help it verify
the origin of the oil tankers flying the east African country's
flag.