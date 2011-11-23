China's Taobao sellers launch protest in Hangzhou

SHANGHAI Nov 23 Hundreds of sellers from China's largest consumer-to-consumer e-commerce platform, Taobao, protested outside the firm's Hangzhou offices on Wednesday, calling for the abolition of the website's feedback system, local media reported.

The sellers also demanded major decisions regarding their services be made transparently, according to technology news website, Tech Web.

Taobao said in an online post the demand to abolish the feedback system will lead to the "destruction" of China's e-commerce industry. Feedback systems allow buyers to provide feedback on products and services purchased online.

Taobao, a unit of Alibaba Group, is the latest subsidiary to be hit by protests. In October, thousands of small-business owners launched an online protest against Taobao Mall over a proposed fee hike.

"We welcome open communication with users and are willing to listen to any constructive feedback and suggestions that will help to elevate the quality of products and services for consumers and protect consumer interests," an Alibaba Group spokeswoman said.

Taobao Mall focuses on business-to-consumer transactions, while Taobao focuses mainly on consumer-to-consumer transactions.

Alibaba Group, founded by billionaire Jack Ma, is about 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc. (Reporting by Melanie Lee)