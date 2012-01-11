China's Taobao Mall achieves GMV of 100 bln yuan in 2011

SHANGHAI Jan 11 China's largest business-to-consumer website Taobao Mall said on Wednesday its gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2011 exceeded 100 billion yuan ($15.84 billion), up 3.5 times from the previous year.

Alibaba's Taobao Mall said last September it was targeting 200 billion yuan in transaction value in 2012. The firm is facing increasingly stiff competition from players such as Tencent Holdings, who recently launched a B2C e-commerce platform, and 360buy.

Taobao Mall, a unit of Alibaba Group that is 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc, also said it would change its Chinese name to "Tian Mao", meaning "Lynx", in an effort to brand itself as selective and trendy.