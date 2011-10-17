Alibaba Group says to invest $282 mln in Taobao Mall

SHANGHAI Oct 17 Alibaba Group will invest 1.8 billion yuan ($282.2 million) to aid the development of small-medium-enterprises on Taobao Mall, it said on Monday, after last week's move to raise fees next year led to mass protests online.

Thousands of small business owners protested online last week after Taobao Mall, a unit of Alibaba Group, said it will hike fees for 2012.

China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday urged Taobao Mall to respond swiftly to the requests of the small business owners and to defuse the conflict as soon as possible.

The investment is to help small business pursue higher quality goods and services and protect the interests of consumers, Alibaba said in a statement.

It also said it will give a 8-9 month grace period to certain sellers on Taoball Mall who have maintained good ratings before the new fees kick in.

Alibaba Group operates Alibaba.com , Taobao and Taobao Mall. The firm is 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc . ($1 = 6.379 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)