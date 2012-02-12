Australia's Tap Oil sells Harriet stake to Apache

MELBOURNE Feb 13 Australia's Tap Oil sold its 12.2 percent stake in the Harriet joint venture to Apache Energy for $10 million, removing uncertainty over various legal disputes surrounding the joint venture.

Tap Oil Managing Director Troy Hayden said getting out of the stake also means the company will not face a significant drain on cash to fund to maintain the Harriet facilities and future abandonment of the fading asset.

Apache will increase its stake to 80.7 percent of the joint venture with this deal.