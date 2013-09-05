UPDATE 1-Targa says fire out at New Mexico gas processing plant

NEW YORK, Sept 5 A fire at a natural gas processing plant owned by Targa Resource Partners in southeast New Mexico was put out on Thursday and all workers have been accounted for, the company said in a statement.

Emergency crews were called on Thursday morning to the Saunders gas processing plant in Lea County and surrounding roads were closed off.

The small plant has the ability to process about 70 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) and is part of the larger Versado processing system which has a 280 mmcfd throughput.

Targa did not give a reason for the fire in its statement and the company was not immediately available for comment.