Targa Resources to buy Targa Resources Partners

Nov 3 Natural gas pipeline company Targa
Resources Corp (TRC) said it would acquire the common
units of Targa Resources Partners LP (TRP) it did not
already own, in a deal that valued TRP at about $6.67 billion.
TRC, which has a stake of about 8.8 percent in TRP, said on
Tuesday it has offered 0.62 of its share for each TRP unit.
The offer values TRP at $36.09 per share, and represents a
premium of 18.4 percent to the stock's closing price on Monday,
according to Reuters' calculations.
